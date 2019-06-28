Catholic Daughters award scholarships
HERMISTON — Two $750 undergraduate scholarships have been awarded by Catholic Daughters of America, Court #1692, to graduating high school seniors from Our Lady of Angels Parish in Hermiston: Allison Galdamez and Anna Klein.
Allison is graduating from Hermiston High and is planning to attend Oregon State University, majoring in electrical and computer engineering. Anna is graduating from Mother of Divine Grace School and planning to attend Wyoming Catholic College, majoring in liberal arts. These scholarship recipients were selected based on the merits of their grades, and community and parish involvement.
For more information about the scholarship, contact Regent Kristi Smalley at 541-571-0997, or Secretary Delia Fields at 541-571-4219.
