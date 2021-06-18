HERMISTON — The Catholic Daughters of the Americas Court #1692 in Hermiston recently awarded three $750 scholarships honoring the memory of deceased member Marilyn Harris. The court is affiliated with Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church in Hermiston.
Two scholarships were given to 2021 high school graduating seniors Amanda Nygard and Vincent Klein, both of Hermiston. The third scholarship was awarded to a continuing education student, Yessenia Garcia Sanchez, who has completed some college courses and is continuing.
The scholarships are intended to help students with their financial needs as they each embark on their college adventure. The recipients were selected for their academic abilities and for their efforts put forth to participate in parish activities.
