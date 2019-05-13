Ten students received scholarships from the Pendleton Cattle Barons during the May 3-4, 2019, event. Back row, left to right: Hunter Blake, Audrey Harwood, Bobbie Sharp, Taylor Ann Skramstad, Matthew Demianew, Caitlin McGreevy, Whitney Lane and Cierra Hollevoet. Front row, left to right: Happy Canyon princesses Kaia John and Makayla Fossek. Not shown: Chris Weinke, Morgan Orem.