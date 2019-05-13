PENDLETON — Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend awarded 10 scholarships to young adults pursuing degrees in agriculture-related studies as a result of the successful events during the weekend of May 3-4, 2019.
Recipients of $1,500 each were Morgan Orem, Oregon State University, animal science and agricultural business; Hunter Blake, Blue Mountain Community College, agricultural business; Chris Weinke, Treasure Valley Community College, animal science; Audrey Harwood, Treasure Valley Community College, agriculture; Bobbie Sharp, University of Idaho, agricultural communications; Taylor Ann Skramstad, Eastern Oregon University, agricultural science; Matthew Demianew, Oregon State University, forestry and natural resources; Caitlin McGreevy, Walla Walla Community College, sustainable agriculture; Whitney Lane, University of Idaho, agriculture education and livestock production; and Cierra Hollevoet, Blue Mountain Community College.
Along with the Cattle Barons scholarships, Lucas Oil and Protect the Harvest awarded their $1,000 scholarship to Taylor Ann Skramstad, who is also 2019 Miss Rodeo Oregon.
More information about the Pendleton Cattle Baron’s Weekend scholarship programs and the events of the May weekend can be found on https://www.cattlebarons.net/.
