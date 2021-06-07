PENDLETON — Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend’s 2021 comeback year was a success beyond expectations. With the noted success the Cattle Barons Board of Directors, at its June meeting, matched the extraordinary success by increasing the student scholarship amounts awarded for this year by an additional $250 each.
“Our board of directors is committed to our mission,” said board president Andy VanderPlaat. “With the event exceeding our hopes for success, the next logical step was to increase the scholarships.” VanderPlaat acknowledged that the success for this year was a combination of great ranch horses and working dogs for the premier auction, vendors and BBQ participants willing to step up and, most of all, enthusiastic spectators that were an unexpected support for the weekend events. VanderPlaat also acknowledged the American National Cattlewomen participation through their Region V convention as a boost to the success in the still-uncertain times of the waning pandemic.
Young adults receiving the 2021 scholarships that will see the added increase are Emily Gluch, attending Oregon State University; Taylor Ann Skramstad, attending the University of Idaho College of Law; Audrey Harwood, attending Treasure Valley Community College; Mathew Orem, attending Blue Mountain Community College; Morgan Orem, attending Oregon State University; and Macy Rosselle, attending Oklahoma State University. All are involved in studies related to the field of agriculture.
More information about Pendleton Cattle Baron’s Weekend and the plans for April 29-30, 2022, can be found at https://www.cattlebarons.net/.
