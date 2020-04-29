PENDLETON — Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend scholarship program was thrown in to question amidst the COVID-19 dilemma and cancelation of this year’s May event. However, the ranching heritage and western lifestyle of family support stepped forward to save the day, and seven scholarships are being awarded for this year.
These scholarships are made possible with the help of the American National CattleWomen, the Cattle Barons partner for this year, whose members made specific donations, even with the combined events of their Region V conference and Cattle Barons canceled, to support the young adults receiving scholarships. Arm in arm with the Cattlewomen were sponsors that stepped forward in an amazing way to also support the scholarship effort.
“We cannot thank everyone involved enough” stated Andy VanderPlaat, president of Cattle Barons “It just goes to show you that those in the ranching world are one of kind in heart and kindness!”
VanderPlaat went on to note that title sponsor and nationally recognized Protect the Harvest along with the more local folks Northwest Farm Credit Services Pendleton office, Pendleton Sanitary Services, JTI of Walla Walla Washington, and Lucky Acres Fencing of Lewiston, Idaho, stepped forward to keep the scholarships alive in this unusual year. Totaling $10,000 in scholarships, six young adults studying in the field of agriculture will receive the financial support.
Leading the way for both the award of Protect the Harvest and one of the Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend scholarships was Taylor Ann Skramstad. Skramstad, of Milton-Freewater, is finishing her agriculture science degree at Eastern Oregon University and has set her sights on furthering her education in environmental, water and agricultural law.
Others receiving Cattle Barons scholarships were Cassie Castle of Island City, an Oregon State University student in agriculture science and natural resources and a dedicated and valued volunteer to Cattle Barons; Cierra Hollevoet of Pendleton, Blue Mountain Community College and another Cattle Barons volunteer; Audrey Harwood of Payette, Idaho, studying at Treasure Valley Community College; Morgan Orem of Heppner, attending Oregon State University; and Hunter Blake of Pendleton, and attending Blue Mountain Community College.
Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend is already making plans for next year. “We are very thankful,” said VanderPlaat, “that we can still support these great young adults in their efforts and we are looking forward to next year to do it again with renewed excitement of an actual event.”
More information about the Pendleton Cattle Baron’s Weekend can be found at https://www.cattlebarons.net/.
