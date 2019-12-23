PENDLETON — The Umatilla County Cattlemen’s Association (UCCA) recently announced scholarship winners and honored past cattlemen at their annual luncheon on December 14, 2019.
The UCCA Memorial Scholarship was established in 1992, with the Oregon Community Foundation. The annual scholarships promote higher education in agriculture majors and assist in the development of future leaders in agriculture. The memorial scholarships also recognize and honor cattlemen in the area of Umatilla and Morrow counties. To date, 41 scholarships have been presented and 39 past leaders of the agriculture industry have been recognized.
This year’s memorial honorees and past cattlemen include Charles J. Daly and Richard “Dick” Wilkinson, both from Heppner, and Robert “Bob” Hopper from Adams. The families of memorial honorees in attendance included Mary Gill and Jeanne Daly, Charles Daly's daughters, his granddaughter Mary Ashbeck and great-granddaughter Jennifer Ashbeck; Patsy Taylor, daughter of Bob Hopper; and Pam Wunderlich (Dick Wilkinson’s daughter) and her husband Mark.
This year’s scholarship winners are Morgan Orem, a student at Oregon State University; Amie Coffman, a student at Eastern Oregon University; and Hannah Walker, a student at Oregon State University. A total of $7,500 was awarded this year.
Morgan, a graduate of Ione Community Charter School, received a $3,000 scholarship. She is pursuing a degree in animal science and agricultural business management. After graduation, she plans to pursue a career as an agribusiness/marketing manager, particularly within the animal agriculture industry.
Amie Coffman, a Weston-McEwen graduate and recipient of a $2,500 scholarship, is majoring in agricultural sciences with a minor in animal science. After graduation, Amie plans to continue her education at Oregon State to receive a master’s degree in education, with the end goal of becoming a high school ag teacher.
Hannah Walker, who graduated from Hermiston High School and received a $2,000 scholarship, is majoring in animal science (biohealth/pre-professional option) and minoring in Spanish. Her career goal is to be a veterinarian and attend the Carlson College of Veterinary Medicine at Oregon State University.
For more information on the scholarship, how to apply for the scholarship, or to donate to the memorial scholarship fund, contact Melinda Platt at 541-443-3232 or Randy Mills at 541-969-8564.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.