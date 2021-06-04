SALEM — Jaden Mahoney of Heppner is one of five Oregon students awarded a 2021-22 Oregon Cattlemen’s Stewardship Fund Scholarship worth $1,000. The Oregon Cattlemen's Association received a record of 16 applications from students dedicated to the improvement of agriculture.
Mahoney is studying animal science at Washington State University.
Other Oregon students earning scholarships include Alexandra Colton of North Powder, Sabine Graetsch of Klamath Falls, Francesca Rossi of Gold Beach, and Deidre Schreiber of Enterprise.
OCA’s 2022-23 Scholarship application will be available on the OCA website in Spring 2022. Scholarships are available to OCA members in good standing and must have at least a college sophomore standing enrolled full-time at a college or university.
For more information, visit www.orcattle.com.
