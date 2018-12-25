Delaney Clem of Pendleton, a senior at Central Washington University in Cheney, Wash., was named to the fall 2018 honor roll.
CWU undergraduate students who earn a 3.5 or better grade point average, on a 4.0 scale, while carrying at least 12 graded credit hours of study are eligible for the honor roll.
