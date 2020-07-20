SPOKANE, Wash. — Local students have been named to the spring honor roll at community colleges under the umbrella of Community Colleges of Spokane.
Brianna Rice of Hermiston and Huntyr Hamilton of Pendleton were named to the honor roll at Spokane Falls Community College. Laura Ponce of Boardman earned honor roll status at Spokane Community College. Students on the honor roll earned a GPA of 3.0 or above.
Community Colleges of Spokane is a dynamic, 12,300-square-mile state community college district that includes Spokane Community College, Spokane Falls Community College and six rural education sites, serving residents in Pend Oreille, Stevens, Whitman, Ferry and parts of Lincoln counties.
