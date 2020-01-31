SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Falls Community College and Spokane Community College have named honor roll recipients for fall quarter 2019, which ended in December. Students must have a grade point average of 3.0 or above to be listed on the honor roll.
Huntyr Hamilton of Pendleton, and Brianna Rice of Hermiston, made the honor roll at Spokane Falls Community College. And Laura Ponce of Boardman was named to the honor roll at Spokane Community College, also in Spokane.
Community Colleges of Spokane is a dynamic, 12,300-square-mile state community college district that includes Spokane Community College, Spokane Falls Community College and six rural education sites, serving residents in Pend Oreille, Stevens, Whitman, Ferry and parts of Lincoln counties.
CCS offers high-quality academic transfer, career-technical and eLearning degree and certificate programs; business and community training; and adult literacy programs throughout northeastern Washington, enrolling approximately 34,000 students a year.
