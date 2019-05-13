PENDLETON — Matthew Demianew has been named the recipient of the 2019 David Jon Lindberg Memorial Scholarship. Demianew, a graduating Pendleton High School senior, intends to use the $1,000 scholarship at Oregon State University, where he plans to major in natural resources.
Demianew is graduating with a 4.29 GPA and is a high honor roll student who is involved in numerous school and community activities, including FFA, 4H, PHS Baseball and serving as ASB Vice President.
Demianew is the son of Tom and Karen Demianew of Pendleton.
This is the 40th anniversary of the scholarship, which honors the memory of David Jon Lindberg. It was established by the people of Pendleton as a tribute to him. It is awarded each year to an outstanding Pendleton High School graduate whose career embodies the standards Lindberg set: commitment to citizenship, scholarship and family. The scholarship funds are managed by the Pendleton Foundation Trust.
