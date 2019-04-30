BEND — Avery Deutz of Pilot Rock was among the students named to the Winter 2019 Dean's List at Central Oregon Community College.
The Dean’s List recognizes students enrolled in 12 or more graded credits who receive a term GPA of 3.60 or better.
