HERMISTON — The Oregon State Association of Emblem Clubs has awarded a $1,200 scholarship to Margaret MacPherson of Camas, Washington. Hermiston Emblem Club #215 presented MacPherson with an additional $500 award.
MacPherson is the daughter of Shawn MacPherson and Melanie Wheeler of Camas, and the granddaughter of Robert and Serena MacPherson of Stanfield. She is a senior at Washington State University, where she is majoring in education with an endorsement of English as a second language.
Emblem is an organization devoted to charitable work, including scholarships, drug awareness and literacy.
