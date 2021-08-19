LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University named 556 students to the dean's list for the 2021 spring term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.
Adams: April Martinez.
Athena: Megan Phillips and Malinda Swafford.
Boardman: Veronica Alvarez Frias, Yisel Amaya and Daniel Puerta.
Echo: Kaden Clark and Michael Fisher.
Helix: Joao Pedrosa.
Heppner: Hunter Nichols.
Hermiston: Vanessa Ambriz Mendoza, Lara Arriola, Jiliane Dawson, Giovanni Gallardo, Callie Ann Hoeft, Andrew James, Isaac Lambert, Jaime Madrigal, Edgar Navarrete Ruiz, Cecia Palacios, Mario Rodriguez, Ashley Seibel, Monica Smith, Elsy Spears, Emily Wadkins, Kalee Walchli, Luke Walchli, Ericka Wells and Courtney Wheeler.
Irrigon: Kimberly Renteria Montes.
Meacham: Stefanie Buckley.
Milton-Freewater: Eli Garlitz, Brianna Hernandez, Kara Hoel, Giselle Lopez De Loera, Noah Pratton Mckenna Stallings, Amanda Stewart and Michael Watts.
Pendleton: Carissa Cooley, Jacob Gau, Aimee Gunter, Carter Habig, Bruce Hernandez, Jessica Hitzman, Brittney Jackson, Katelen Johnson, Enes Kaplanovic, Drew Lunny, Jeneal Merriman, Clarissa Nitz, Joseph O'Rourke, Kacey Robbins, Adriana Ruiz, Johnathan Stuvland and Kelsey Wolf.
Stanfield: Jade Martinez.
Umatilla: Rachelle Nycz.
Weston: Brittany McGill.
EOU students experience the Eastern Edge with hands-on learning, one-on-one mentorship from faculty, and the critical thinking skills to lead their communities. Small class sizes and a tight-knit campus also translate to high-quality online degrees. Get to know Oregon's Rural University at eou.edu.
