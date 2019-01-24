LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University named 526 students to the dean’s list for the 2018 fall term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.
The following local students were named to the list:
Athena: Niccole Harrison and Jessica Lambert; Boardman: Deborah Wheeler; Heppner: Rylee Kollman; Hermiston: Lauren Ackerman, Ashleigh Banker, Bryon Demos, Abigail Drotzmann, Tori Eaton, Timothy Handforth, Madelyn Juul, Sara Lomas, Annika Miller, Olivia Steffey, Luke Walchli and Courtney Wheeler; Ione: Amanda Rea; Irrigon: Darin Hauner; Milton-Freewater: Jose Abrego, Fen Chen, Kassidy Harris, Daniel Koskenmaki, Brooke Kralman, Heidi Smith and Yvonne Wilson; Pendleton: Shawn Bird Jr., Haley Bradley, Hailey Christensen, Quinn Cockburn, Megan Croxford, Mason Davis, Hannah Flanagan, Sarah Flanagan, Jessica Franks, Shelby Greb, Travis Hancock, Adam Lange, Brooke Lapp, Christopher Niles, Tanner Pearson, Kaiden Roba, David Smith, Joel Sou, Fabian Spencer, Rayne Spencer, Eleanor Stuart, Michael Swanson, Adrie Traum and Allison VanLeuven; Pilot Rock: Justin Makin; Stanfield: Ryan Bailey, Mariela Caldera and Lydia Hurty; Umatilla: Jacquelin Madrigal; Weston: Sydney Peal.
