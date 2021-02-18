LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University named 564 students to the Dean's List for the 2020 fall term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.
The following local students made the grade:
Adams: Maverick Beach; Athena: Lawson Denny III, Megan Phillips, Malinda Swafford; Boardman: Veronica Alvarez Frias, Yisel Amaya, LilyAnn Rockwell; Echo: Natalee Sherbahn; Heppner: Kellen Grant, Hunter Nichols; Hermiston: Monica Aguilar, Vanessa Ambriz Mendoza, Ryne Andreason, Lara Arriola, Andrew James, Isaac Lambert, Jaime Madrigal, Edgar Navarrete Ruiz, Cecia Palacios, Shandon Sanders-Johnson, Sheana Shafer, Elsy Spears, Bailey Srofe, Emily Wadkins, Luke Walchli, Ericka Wells, Laura Wells; Ione: Payton Miller; Irrigon: Kimberly Renteria Montes; Meacham: Stefanie Buckley; Milton-Freewater: Eli Garlitz, Brianna Hernandez, Giselle Lopez De Loera, Noah Pratton, Amanda Stewart; Pendleton: Catherine Barkley, Samson Beckman, Alexi Brehaut, Robert Brown, Kaylee Cope, Megan George, Marlee Goodnight, Aimee Gunter, Brittney Jackson, Katelen Johnson, Kylisue Johnson, Enes Kaplanovic, Drew Lunny, Joseph O'Rourke, Vanessa Quezada, Kacey Robbins, Adriana Ruiz, Joseph Savage, Illumination Spencer, Cassidy Welch, Kelsey Wolf, Jonathan Wolotira; Pilot Rock: Kaitelyn Evans, Logan Weinke; Stanfield: Jade Martinez; Umatilla: Yoshira Escamilla Barajas, Rachelle Nycz; Weston: Brittany McGill, Tanner Sweek.
