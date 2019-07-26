LA GRANDE — At the close of spring term, 528 EOU students qualified for the dean's list. These students maintained a GPA of 3.5 or higher while completing at least 12 hours of graded EOU coursework during the term.
The following local students earned this distinction:
Athena: Niccole Harrison, Jessica Lambert and Keith Udy; Boardman: Deborah Wheeler; Helix: Brandon Thompson; Heppner: Christopher Kindle; Hermiston: Timothy Handforth, Vaughan Hawkins, Madelyn Juul, Michelle Kane, Paden LaCoursiere, Adara Lopez, Luke Walchli and Morgan Wilson; Irrigon: Justin Lay; Milton-Freewater: Kassidy Harris, Brianna Hernandez and Noah Pratton; Pendleton: Cecelia Bonifer, Haley Bradley, Mason Davis, Sarah Flanagan, Shelby Greb, Christopher Haselden, Tucker Jacobs, Hailey Kendrick, Adam Lange, Brooke Lapp, Chad McCoy, Jeneal Merriman, Madison Parker, Tanner Pearson, Kaiden Roba, David Smith, Rayne Spencer, Eleanor Stuart, Allison VanLeuven, Jacey Wilson and Kylee Zeckman; Pilot Rock: Justin Makin; Stanfield: Ryan Bailey, Mariela Caldera, Veronica Coria and Lydia Hurty; Umatilla: Jacquelin Madrigal.
Eastern Oregon University provides high-quality liberal arts and professional programs with personalized support. As Oregon's Rural University, EOU serves students at its main campus in La Grande, as well as online and at 11 regional centers across the state. EOU is committed to providing a personal, student-centered experience that drives economic and cultural growth in our region and throughout the world. Visit eou.edu for more information and to apply today.
