LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University named 69 students to the Dean's List for the 2020 spring and summer terms. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.
The following local students were named to the list for spring term 2020: Athena: Jordyn Lambert, Megan Phillips, Malinda Swafford; Boardman: Veronia Alvarez Frias, Alondra Caldera, Dominic Epkey, Mayra Llamas Fregoso and Joseph O'Brien; Echo: Iliganoa Niederwerfer; Helix: Brandon Thompson; Heppner: Hunter Nichols; Hermiston: Ryne Andreason, Hope Dircksen, Jennifer Fuentes, Vaughan Hawkins, Michael Ismert, Andrew James, Tanish McLemore, Madisen Morgan, Michelle Munro, Edgar Navarrete Ruiz, Ethan Pitzer and Bailey Srofe; Irrigon: Darin Hauner; Milton-Freewater: Jose Abrego, Evelyn Armenta Landa, Eli Guida, Kimberly Ponce, Noah Pratton, Brendan Smith, Amanda Stewart and Michael Watts; Pendleton: Serena Bontemps, Quinn Cockburn, Jacob Gau, Marlee Goodnight, Christopher Haselden, Brittney Jackson, Mazie Jackson, Kylisue Johnson, Ellie Lankford, Dania Larios, April Meadows, Jeneal Merriman, Sara Millman, Madison Parker, Tanner Pearson, Krysten Powell, Rusty Reeve, Adriana Ruiz, Joseph Savage, Brandilyn Smith, Johnathan Stuvland, Traci Veitenheimer, Jacey Wilson, Ashley Wolf, Jonathan Wolotira and Kylee Zeckman; Pilot Rock: Kaitelyn Evans; Stanfield: Larissa Castellanos; Umatilla: Yoshira Escamilla and Jacquelin Madrigal; Weston: Brittany McGill.
Local students earning honor roll distinction for summer term 2020 included: Echo: Michael Fisher; Helix: Brandon Thompson; Heppner: Taylor McDaniel; Milton-Freewater: Amanda Stewart; Pendleton: Marlee Goodnight; Stanfield: Larissa Castellanos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.