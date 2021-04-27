LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University named 629 students to the dean's list for the 2021 winter term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.
The following local students were named to the list:
Athena: Lawson Denny III, Megan Phillips, Malinda Swafford; Boardman: Veronica Alvarez Frias; Echo: Kaden Clark, Michael Fisher, Natalee Sherbahn; Helix: Joao Pedrosa; Heppner: Kellen Grant, Hunter Nichols; Hermiston: Vanessa Ambriz Mendoza, Ryne Andreason, Lara Arriola, Giovanni Gallardo, Martin Heredia, Callie Ann Hoeft, Andrew James, Isaac Lambert, Jaime Madrigal, Julia Maldonado, Anani Medina, Michelle Munro, Edgar Navarrete Ruiz, Cecia Palacios, Ivana Pena, Mario Rodriguez, Ashley Seibel, Sheana Shafer, Elsy Spears, Emily Wadkins, Luke Walchli, Ericka Wells; Irrigon: Kimberly Renteria Montes; Meacham: Stefanie Buckley; Milton-Freewater: Eli Garlitz, Brianna Hernandez, Kara Hoel, Ashley Jones, Giselle Lopez De Loera, April Martinez, Noah Pratton, Amanda Stewart; Pendleton: Samson Beckman, Alexi Brehaut, Robert Brown, Katelyn Gould, Aimee Gunter, Carter Habig, Bruce Hernandez, Brittney Jackson, Katelen Johnson, Enes Kaplanovic, Brooklynn Lunny, Drew Lunny, Jeneal Merriman, Erin Monagle, Joseph O'Rourke, Kacey Robbins, Adriana Ruiz, Jillian Samp, Jessica Thomas, Jonathan Wolotira; Pilot Rock: Ellie Lankford, Logan Weinke; Stanfield: Larissa Castellanos, Jade Martinez; Umatilla: Rachelle Nycz; Weston: Brittany McGill.
