LA GRANDE — Eastern Oregon University named 581 students to the dean's list for the 2020 winter term. Qualifying students achieve and maintain a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale while completing a minimum of 12 hours of graded EOU coursework.
The following local students earned this distinction:
Athena: Jordyn Lambert, Malinda Swafford, Keith Udy; Boardman: Veronica Alvarez Frias, Alondra Caldera; Hermiston: Monica Aguilar, Ryne Andreason, Lara Arriola, Stephanie Avila, Andrew James, Madelyn Juul, Isaac Lambert, Adara Lopez, Edgar Navarrete Ruiz, Cecia Palacios, Ivana Pena, Ethan Pitzer, Bailey Srofe, Luke Walchli, Courtney Wheeler; Irrigon: Laura Ayala, Darin Hauner; Lexington: Daisy Victorio; Milton-Freewater: Karina Diaz Lara, Eli Guida, Noah Pratton, Amanda Stewart; Pendleton: Giliana Adams, Patricia Ball, Serena Bontemps, Haley Bradley, Quinn Cockburn, Shelby Greb, Christopher Haselden, Mazie Jackson, Hailey Kendrick, April Meadows, Jeneal Merriman, Sara Millman, Madison Parker, Tanner Pearson, Krysten Powell, Illumination Spencer, Jacey Wilson, Jennie Wolfe, Jonathan Wolotira, Shawn Yeager, Kylee Zeckman; Pilot Rock: Kaitelyn Evans, Christian Haskell, Ellie Lankford, Kendall Walker; Umatilla: Samantha Carrillo, Yoshira Escamilla, Jacquelin Madrigal, Rachelle Nycz; Weston: Brittany McGill.
