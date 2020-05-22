PENDLETON — The Umatilla-Morrow County Farm Bureau Scholarship Committee recently awarded scholarships totaling $2,750 to seven deserving 2020 high school graduates. The seven award winners were selected from a field of 27 excellent candidates.
The award winners are:
Matthew Orem ($500), a graduate of Heppner High School, is the son of Eric and Brandi Orem of Heppner. He will attend Blue Mountain Community College where he will study crop production and animal production.
Ashley Jones ($500), a graduate of McLoughlin High School, is the daughter of Ben and Lisa Jones of Milton-Freewater. She will attend Eastern Oregon University where she will major in ag education.
Eric Rencken ($500), a graduate of McLoughlin High School, is the son of Bruce and Theresa Rencken of Milton-Freewater. He will be attending the University of Idaho where he will study agribusiness.
Alexis Leake ($500), a graduate of Griswold High School, is the daughter of Janell Scaplehorn of Helix and Brett Leake of Pendleton. She will attend Blue Mountain Community College where she will pursue a Master of Education degree in mathematics.
Logan Weinke ($250), a graduate of Pilot Rock High School, is the son of Tim and Joan Weinke of Pilot Rock. He will be attending Eastern Oregon University studying agriculture science.
Maria Alatorre Ledezma ($250), a graduate of Hermiston High School, is the daughter of Tomas Alatorre and Adelaida Ledezma of Hermiston. She will be attending either Columbia Basin College or Eastern Oregon University pursuing a degree in dental hygiene.
Kimberly Renteria ($250), a graduate of Irrigon Senior High School, is the daughter of Jose and Hilda Renteria of Irrigon. She will be attending Blue Mountain Community College where she will major in accounting.
For more information contact Julia Spratling, secretary/treasurer of Umatilla-Morrow County Farm Bureau, at 541-457-6045.
