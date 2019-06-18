NEWBERG — Several local students recently received diplomas from George Fox University this spring. They include:
Makayla Mangione of Boardman, a master of arts in teaching; Emily Stein of Milton-Freewater, a doctor of physical therapy; and Tavin Headings, a bachelor of arts in journalism, and Alyssa Poffenroth, a master of education in special education, both of Hermiston.
In addition, those who received dean's list recognition — earning a 3.5 grade point average or above on 12 or more hours of graded work — for the spring 2019 semester, were announced. They include Marlina Serratos, a junior elementary education major from Irrigon; and Haley Burchard, a senior Spanish and mathematics major from Pendleton.
George Fox University is ranked by Forbes among the top Christian universities in the country. More than 4,000 students attend classes on the university's campus in Newberg and at teaching centers in Portland, Salem and Redmond. For more information, visit www.georgefox.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.