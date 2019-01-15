SPOKANE — Gonzaga University recently named local students to its fall semester honor rolls.
Clancy Deutz of Pilot Rock was named to the President's List. Students must earn a 3.85-4.0 grade point average to be named to the list. And Maxwell Vandersloot of Milton-Freewater was named to the Dean's List. Recipients of that honor must earn a 3.5-3.84 GPA for the semester.
