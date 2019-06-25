SPOKANE — Maxwell Vandersloot of Milton-Freewater was named to Gonzaga University Dean's List for spring semester 2019. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.
And Clancy Deutz of Pilot Rock was named to the university's President's List for spring semester 2019. Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.
Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Wash., Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West's best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 23 master's degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.
