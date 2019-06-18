MISSOULA, Montana — Hannah Christman of Helix is one of 32 top-tier incoming students who will receive a Presidential Leadership Scholarship to attend the University of Montana in Missoula. A 2019 graduate of Griswold High School, Christman is the daughter of Gary and Angela Christman.
The university’s Presidential Leadership Scholars are chosen based on leadership, service and academic merit. The scholarships are renewable for a total of four years. This year’s incoming PLS cohort had an average GPA of 3.92 and an average ACT score of 31.
In addition to joining UM’s Davidson Honors College, Christman plans to major in neuroscience at UM. Her family has strong ties to the medical field — her grandmother was a nurse, her mom is a nurse, and her aunt and sister are both physical therapists.
Located in Montana’s second-largest city, more than 10,000 students attend the University of Montana. For more information, visit www.umt.edu.
