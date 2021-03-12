ALAMOSA, Colo. — Christopher Hagberg of Pendleton received an Associate of Science degree from Adams State University, Alamosa, Colorado, during the Fall 2020 Virtual Commencement Ceremony on December 5, 2020.
Adams State awarded 233 undergraduate degrees. Adams State automatically awards associate degrees to students who complete the required credit hours on their way to a bachelor's degree.
