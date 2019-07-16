SPOKANE — Joseph Hale of Pendleton was among the Gonzaga University students that participated in graduation exercises during a commencement ceremony that was held Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Spokane's Veterans' Memorial Arena.
Gonzaga University is a private Catholic, Jesuit, and humanistic university providing education to more than 7,800 students.
