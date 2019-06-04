The following students were named to the fourth quarter honor roll at Helix Community School:
Helix Middle School: 4.0 gpa: Dean Boland, Isabelle Estrada, Blake Harper, Addie Hayes, Victoria Morris, Elizabeth Reeder, Ethan Reeder and MayaBella Texidor; 3.75-3.99 gpa: Ryan Chalmers, Ellery Flerchinger and Caleb Sprenger; 3.25-3.74 gpa: Kolby Ash, Elliana Boatright, Karsten Bracher, Kuper Bracher, Ainsley Curtiss, Robby Garrett, Brooke Harley, Brandon Hoffman, Cody Kinnaman, Tiernan McDaniel, Bailey Moore, Lexi Thompson and Madison Thompson.
Griswold High School: 4.0 gpa: Hannah Christman, Bryce Fairchild, Alexis Leake, Gavin Newtson, Elijah Sprenger and Annie Wood; 3.75-3.99 gpa: Kaylee Cope, Sam Kubishta, Colton Reynolds and Anna Schatzlein; 3.25-3.74 gpa: Preston Brower, Sam Carlson, Kyla Harper, Zachary Johnson, Arianna Krol, Rylee Mann, Zachary Mann, Anitohi Mercer, Karalin Reynolds, Elisabeth Shaw, Kyleen Stahancyk, Ryann Stahancyk and Noelle Texidor.
