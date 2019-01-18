HELIX — Students named to the honor roll for the second quarter of the 2018-19 academic year at Helix Community School:
Helix Middle School: 4.0 gpa: Dean Boland, Isabelle Estrada, Blake Harper, Victoria Morris, Elizabeth Reeder, Ethan Reeder, David Shaw and MayaBella Texidor; 3.75-3.99 gpa: Ailie Carlson, Ainsley Curtiss, Brooke Harley, Addie Hayes, Bailey Moore, Caleb Sprenger and Lexi Thompson; 3.25-3.74 gpa: Kolby Ash, Elliana Boatright, Karsten Bracher, Kuper Bracher, Ryan Chalmers, Ellery Flerchinger, Brandon Hoffman, Cody Kinnaman, David Koplin and Tiernan McDaniel.
Griswold High School: 4.0 gpa: Hannah Christman, Bryce Fairchild, Sam Kubishta, Alexis Leake, Gavin Newtson, Colton Reynolds, Elijah Sprenger, Kyleen Stahancyk and Annie Wood; 3.75-3.99 gpa: Kaylee Cope, Kyla Harper, Drew Nelson, Ryann Stahancyk and Noelle Texidor; 3.25-3.74 gpa: Preston Brower, Sam Carlson, Arianna Krol, Rylee Mann, Anitohi Mercer, Ashton Miller, Karalin Reynolds, Elisabeth Shaw and Hailey Shepherd.
