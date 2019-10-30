HELIX — The following students were named to the first quarter honor roll at Helix Schools for the 2019-20 academic year:
Helix Middle School: 4.0 GPA: Brinley Curtiss, Isabelle Estrada, Ellery Flerchinger, Ava Hall, Andrew Kubishta, Victoria Morris, Ethan Reeder, Jack Reynolds; 3.75-3.99 GPA: Lane Levy; 3.25-3.74 GPA: Kennady Alvarado, Kolby Ash, Elliana Boatright, Ryan Chalmers, Hiram Coiner, Ainsley Curtiss, Karsten Bracher, Robby Garrett, Brandon Hoffman, Paxton Rasmussen, Caleb Sprenger, Sophia Villanueva-Rock.
Griswold High School: 4.0 GPA: Dean Boland, Jefferson Case, Kaylee Cope, Alexis Leake, Elizabeth Reeder, Eli Sprenger; 3.75-3.99 GPA: Bryce Fairchild, Blake Harper, Zachary Johnson, Rylee Mann, MayaBella Texidor, Noelle Texidor; 3.25-3.74 GPA: Kyla Harper, Victoria Keene, Sam Kubishta, Anitohi Mercer, Leonie Ottmar, Karalin Reynolds, Ryann Stahancyk.
