HELIX — The following students were named to the Helix Community School honor roll for the third quarter of the 2018-19 academic year:
Helix Middle School: 4.0 gpa: Dean Boland, Isabelle Estrada, Blake Harper, Addie Hayes, Victoria Morris, Ethan Reeder and MayaBella Texidor; 3.75-3.99 gpa: Karsten Bracher, Ainsley Curtiss, Brooke Harley, Elizabeth Reeder and Caleb Sprenger; 3.25-3.74 gpa: Kolby Ash, Kuper Bracher, Ryan Chalmers, Ellery Flerchinger, Cody Kinnaman, Tiernan McDaniel, Gabriella Taylor-Mendez, Bailey Moore, Lexi Thompson and Madison Thompson.
Griswold High School: 4.0 gpa: Hannah Christman, Bryce Fairchild, Kyla Harper, Alexis Leake, Gavin Newtson, Colton Reynolds, Elijah Sprenger and Annie Wood; 3.75-3.99 gpa: Preston Brower, Kaylee Cope, Sam Kubishta and Kyleen Stahancyk; 3.25-3.74 gpa: Hannah Byerley, Sam Carlson, Zachary Johnson, Arianna Krol, Rylee Mann, Zachary Mann, Anitohi Mercer, Elisabeth Shaw, Hailey Shepherd, Ryann Stahancyk and Noelle Texidor.
