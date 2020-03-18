HELIX — The Helix Community School named the following students to the third quarter honor roll for the 2019-20 academic year:
Helix Middle School: 4.0 gpa: Kolby Ash, Brinley Curtiss, Bella Estrada, Mitchell Gross, Andrew Kubishta, Paxton Rasmussen, Ethan Reeder, Jack Reynolds; 3.75-3.99 gpa: Karsten Bracher, Victoria Morris, Caleb Sprenger; 3.25-3.74 gpa: Kennady Alvarado, Elliana Boatright, Ryan Chalmers, Hiram Coiner, Kayleigh Coiner, Ainsley Curtiss, Ellery Flerchinger, Ava Hall, Brandon Hoffman, Lane Levy, Brianna Makin, Bailey Moore, Beth Ottosen, Uriah Raymond, Sophia Rock-Villanueva, Marissa Smith.
Griswold High School: 4.0 gpa: Dean Boland, Kaylee Cope, Alexis Leake, Ellie Reeder, Eli Sprenger, Ryann Stahancyk, Mayabella Texidor, Noelle Texidor; 3.75-3.99 gpa: Jackson Gross, Zachary Johnson, Rylee Mann, Leonie Ottmar; 3.25-3.74 gpa: Giorgia Brega, Logan Davis, Bryce Fairchild, Blake Harper, Kyla Harper, Kerry Jensen, Sam Kubishta, Karalin Reynolds, Kyleen Stahancyk.
