PENDLETON — The Oregon Wheat Foundation awarded a total of seven $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors this year, representing six counties or regions. Students were judged on their community involvement, academic achievement and an essay on a wheat industry topic.
Two of the scholarships were awarded to students at Helix's Griswold High School.
Gavin Newtson plans to attend the University of Idaho Agriculture Systems Management Program, then return to the family farm after graduation. He is the son of Jeff and Sharilyn Newtson. He was a member of the National Honor Society, and excelled in several sports including cross country, basketball, and track. He was also the National History Day state qualifier, placing first and earning a trip to Washington, D.C. He was active in many community activities, including the Helix Heart of the Country Rodeo, and Outdoor School as a counselor.
Hannah Christman plans to study medicine in college, focusing on neuroscience, with hopes to pursuing a career in the treatment of diseases of the brain and nervous system. She is graduating as ASB vice president. Hannah is active in Key Club and FBLA, and competed in cross country, basketball, and track and field. Hannah worked all four summers for a local farmer.
