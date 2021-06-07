HELIX — The following students were named to the 2021 fourth quarter honor roll at Helix School:
Helix Middle School: 4.0 GPA: Kennady Alvarado, Sophia Anderson, Natalie Boland, Isabelle Estrada, Ellery Flerchinger, Andrew Kubishta, Lucas McEntire, Victoria Morris, Ethan Reeder and Theo Sprenger; 3.75-3.99 GPA: Ryan Chalmers, Paige Coiner, Brinley Curtiss, Robby Garrett, Lane Levy, Ellie Morris, Cara Phillips, Paxton Rasmussen and Sophia Rock-Villanueva; 3.25-3.74 GPA: Hiram Coiner, Emilee Dean, Ethan Harlow, Kate Hill, Brandon Hoffman, Liliana James, Campbell Kinnaman, Lillianne Madden, Brianna Makin, Makayla Makin, Beth Ottosen, Marissa Smith and Emma Ware.
Griswold High School: 4.0 GPA: Dean Boland, Bryce Fairchild, Blake Harper, Elizabeth Reeder, Elijah Sprenger and Ryann Stahancyk; 3.75-3.99 GPA: Madison Jensen, Victoria Keene, Sam Kubishta, Caleb Sprenger, MayaBella Texidor and Noelle Texidor; 3.25-3.74 GPA: Kolby Ash, Ainsley Curtiss, Sydney Moore and Karalin Reynolds.
