HERMISTON — Altrusa International of Hermiston has announced four recipients of the Linda Gilleese Memorial Scholarship.
Cristal Artz, a third-grade teacher at Desert View Elementary School in Hermiston, received $1,000. Artz subbed in Hermiston for two years before being hired. She attends Western Governors University, working toward her Masters in Teaching degree.
Savannah Torres wants to return to Hermiston, after graduating from Oregon Health & Science University, to work as a medical/surgical nurse. She has worked full-time at a local flower shop, Sun Terrace and Good Shepherd Hospital, as well as being a CNA at Regency. Torres received $1,000.
Kelly De La Cruz also attends Western Governors University, where she is working towards a bachelor’s degree in accounting. She is a graduate of Hermiston High School, where she became interested in accounting and is hoping to be hired by a local firm. She said her goal is to be a role model for both her young daughter and her brother, whom she is raising by herself after her mom died of cancer. De La Cruz received $500.
Mariana Macias also attended HHS, as well as Blue Mountain Community College. She is currently a senior at Portland State University with a major in accounting and a minor in Spanish. She is attending school and working full-time to cover all of her living and school expenses.Someday, after graduating and interning in an accounting firm, Macias hopes to open her own accounting firm. She received $500.
Next spring brings more opportunity for Altrusa scholarships, as the Dorothy Juve Scholarship will be available for applications. Applicants should be currently enrolled in a post-high school program and be two-thirds finished with the program. Applicants are asked to provide a cover letter with information about their goals, work history, and need. They may reapply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.