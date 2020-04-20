HERMISTON — Altrusa International of Hermiston announces three recipients of the Dorothy Juve Memorial Scholarship, which is awarded each year in the spring. The total amount budgeted for this scholarship was $3,500, and is the main function of the Vocational Services Committee of Altrusa.
The first recipient is Kami Wagoner, who will complete her online study at Arizona State University with a Bachelor of Science in sociology. Her long-term goal is to continue as a surgical technician at Precision Surgery Center in Hermiston. Her projected graduation date is May 2021.
Kellie Zepeda attends Oregon State University this year as a major in kinesiology. A Hermiston High School graduate, she was awarded funds to complete her degree with a graduation target of June 2021. Her ultimate goal is to become a physical therapist in a rural town.
Trenton Dixon, a student at Blue Mountain Community College, is majoring in nursing, and plans to graduate in June 2020, and then continue his education at Oregon Health & Science University. His goal is to become a family nurse practitioner in Umatilla County.
Altrusa International of Hermiston budgets for two scholarships. The first is the Dorothy Juve Memorial Scholarship, for which the deadline to apply is March 11. The second scholarship is the Linda Gilleese Memorial Scholarship, with a deadline of October 1. Both scholarships require applicants to be a member of west Umatilla County or north Morrow County, be two-thirds completed with their post-high school program, and be currently enrolled in that program.
For more information, send inquiries to hermistonaltrusa@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.