HERMISTON — The Hermiston Education Foundation recently awarded eight $2,500 scholarships to graduating Hermiston High School students. Scholarship recipients were selected based upon academic achievement, leadership and service activities within their school and community, and financial need.
Students receiving the honor were Maria Alatorre Ledezma, Kennidy Baker, Kamryn Cooke, Josie Goodrich, Bethany Schaefer, Emily Wadkins, Ericka Wells and Sally Wooster.
The mission of the Hermiston Education Foundation is to encourage life-long academic, artistic and cultural learning experiences and opportunities for the students and educators of the Hermiston School District through community support. The HEF’s objective is to empower students to explore all academic areas as well as the arts. The Foundation grants funding that will provide students with the tools and knowledge to build new ideas and excitement for learning.
