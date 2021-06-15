HERMISTON — Eight scholarships were awarded to graduating seniors from Hermiston High School by the Hermiston Education Foundation. Ben Vander Stelt, Violet Mitchell, Hayden Larson, Kelsie Schaefer, Isabelle Rivera, Ismael Ochoa, Estefania Preciado and Evelyn Solorio each received scholarships in the amount of $2,500.
Scholarship recipients were selected based on academic achievement, community service activities within their school or community, and financial need.
The Hermiston Education Foundation encourages life-long academic, artistic and cultural learning experiences and opportunities for the students and educators of the Hermiston School District through community support.
For more information, call George Clough at 541-314-3182 or 541-567-6024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.