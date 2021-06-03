AMES, Iowa — Samuel Sheilds-Colbray of Hermiston was awarded a bachelor's degree in kinesiology and health during Iowa State University's spring graduation ceremonies May 7-8.
Iowa State awarded 4,176 undergraduate degrees, 609 graduate degrees and 143 veterinary medicine degrees. Students had the opportunity to attend in-person ceremonies and celebrations at Hilton Coliseum and Jack Trice Stadium, which were livestreamed for those who preferred a virtual option.
