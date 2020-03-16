AZUSA, Calif. — Hermiston resident and Azusa Pacific University student Sidney Tovey made the academic Deans' List at APU. A performance/violin major, Tovey is honored for a fall semester 2019 academic standing of a 3.5 or better grade-point average. Tovey is joined by 2,171 other students receiving the same honor.
Azusa Pacific University is an evangelical, Christian university committed to God First and excellence in higher education. With 68 bachelor's degrees, 48 master's degrees, 18 certificates, 10 credentials, and 9 doctoral programs, the university offers its more than 10,000 students a quality education on campus, online, and at seven regional locations throughout Southern California.
