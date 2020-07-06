HERMISTON — The Hermiston Noon Kiwanis Club has recently awarded three $1,000 scholarships to Hermiston High students Carla Medel, Jazlyn Romero and Emily Wadkins.
Carla is a 2017 graduate of Hermiston High School and is currently a student at Oregon State University. Jazlyn and Emily are 2020 graduates of Hermiston High School who plan to attend university in the fall.
In addition, Jazlyn Romero was awarded the Circle of Excellence Award after a poll of the staff of Hermiston High School, which is a scholarship in the amount of $1,200. This award is also funded by the Hermiston Noon Kiwanis Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.