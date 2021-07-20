HERMISTON — The Hermiston Lions Club has awarded $1,250 scholarships to each of the following area high school graduates:
Hermiston: Ashlyn Hofbauer, nursing; Benjamin Vander Stelt, George Fox University, civil engineering; Julianna Joyce, Washington State University, pre-veterinary science.
Irrigon: Emma Mueller, Notre Dame of Maryland University.
The Hermiston Lions Club offers scholarships to graduating seniors in West Umatilla and North Morrow counties. The Lions scholarship is an opportunity to support academic efforts of civic-minded young people and an opportunity to encourage them to have a part in caring for the deaf, blind and or underprivileged.
For that reason successful applicants were required to submit a one-page document telling about their community service, the importance of doing service and the applicants plans for utilizing the scholarship funds.
