WALLA WALLA — Hermiston resident Salma Anguiano has received a public policy and international affairs fellowship through the Junior Summer Institute at Carnegie Mellon University's Heinz College of Information Systems and Public Policy. The seven-week fellowship prepares students with rigorous coursework for future careers in public affairs.
Anguiano is a rising senior at Whitman College in Walla Walla, where she studies politics and Chinese. She was recently elected as the new Whitman student body president. In addition, she leads Protecting Our Roots, which seeks to get a federal bill into Congress that protects undocumented workers from deportation when seeking compensation for an injury.
