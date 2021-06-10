HERMISTON — The Hermiston Rotary Club Foundation recently awarded 15 scholarships to local students for the 2021-2022 school year.
Recipients include: Raymond Agosto, $750 for graphic design at Oregon State University; Maria Alatorre, $1,500 for dental hygiene at Columbia Basin College; Bryon Bonifer, $1,500 for plumbing or electrician apprentice at Blue Mountain Community College; Tammy Gattis, $750 for an MAT in education at EOU; Josie Goodrich, $1,500 for criminal justice and journalism at Washington State University; Mya Hayden, $750 for recreation, sports and tourism management at University of Idaho; Ashlyn Hofbauer, $2,000 for nursing at Montana State University; Emmanuel Ibarra, $1,500 for instrumentation and industrial automation technology at Perry Technical Institute; Ernst William Kern, $1,500 for business administration at OSU; Jasmin Macias, $750 for law, societies and justice at University of Washington; Carla Medel, $2,000 for a master's degree in mental health counseling at Western Oregon University; Ismael Ochoa, $500 for an undecided major at Eastern Oregon University; Wyatt Paschal, $1,500 for business administration at OSU; Logan Sinor, $1,000 for social and behavioral sciences at Umpqua Community College; and Erika Wells, $1,500 for English/writing at EOU.
All these students have demonstrated good academic standing and community service during their academic careers.
As a part of their application process, each of these students were asked to write a short essay on how the Rotary 4 Way Test could be incorporated into their lives. The test is the guide by which all Rotarians are challenged to live and manage their daily lives.
"The 4 Way Test: Of the things we Think, Say, or Do: First, Is it the Truth? Second, Is it Fair to All Concerned? Third, Will it Build Good Will and Better Friendships? Fourth, Will It be Beneficial to All Concerned?"
As a 501(c)3 charitable organization, the Hermiston Rotary Club Foundation accepts any donations for programs supported by the Rotary Club of Hermiston. Some recent projects include Funland Playground picnic shelter, Oxbow Trail Wayside enhancements, and EOTEC, as well as ongoing support for organizations and events, such as the Arbor Day tree giveaway, Christmas Express and Agape House.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.