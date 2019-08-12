Hermiston student awarded OSHA scholarship
SALEM — Eight Oregon high school graduates, including Salma Anguiano of Hermiston, are recipients of the 2019 Workers’ Memorial Scholarship awards, the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Division (Oregon OSHA) announced. The awards program helps finance higher education for family members of Oregon workers who have been fatally injured or permanently disabled on the job.
Each of the recipients has different educational pursuits, career aspirations, and plans to contribute to something larger than themselves. All of them have experienced the personal and financial hardships that result when a parent is lost to a workplace death or permanently disabled while on the job.
The Workers’ Memorial Scholarship is open to any high school graduate, graduating high school senior, GED recipient, or current college undergraduate or graduate student who is a dependent or spouse of an Oregon worker who has been fatally injured or permanently disabled while on the job.
Learn more about the program at http://osha.oregon.gov/workers/Pages/workers-memorial-scholarship.aspx.
