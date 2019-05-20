WALLA WALLA — Athen Reid and Grant Taynor of Hermiston received their bachelor’s degree from Whitman College during its Sunday, May 19, 2019 commencement exercises.
Reid received a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology. Traynor graduated magna cum laude with a degree in biology and environmental studies.
Founded in 1882, Whitman College is a highly selective private, independent, co-educational, non-sectarian residential liberal arts and sciences undergraduate college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.