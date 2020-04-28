Jenna Wallace, a senior at Hermiston High School, was recently selected to serve as vice president on the 2020-21 FFA state board. She joins president Grace Adams of Dayton, Washington; secretary Raimey Brown of Baker City; treasurer Cinch Anderson of Grant Union; reporter Alivia Robbins of Burns; and sentinel Colby Fairbairn of Roseburg.
