Area students who are pursuing higher education in the field of medicine were recently awarded $2,000 scholarships from the Good Shepherd Medical Center Auxiliary.
Eligible applicants must have already successfully completed at least one year of study and their home residence must be within the areas served by the GoodShepherd Health Care System.
Recipients from Hermiston, including their field of study, are: Amanda McGloin, BMCC Nursing Program, graduating June 2020; Cori Briscoe, OHSU Nursing Program at La Grande, completed two years; Kyler Mikami, BYU biophysics/chemistry, pre-med; and Megan Gering, BMCC Nursing Program, currently employed as CNA in the GSHCS rehab center.
Also receiving a scholarship was Stanfield’s Elizabeth Sperr, OHSU Masters Program, health care systems and organization leadership. Sperr is in the third term of the seven-term program.
The hospital auxiliary raises money through sales at the hospital gift shop andother fundraisers, including bake sales, book sales and miscellaneous merchandise sales.
For more information about the auxiliary, call the Director of Volunteer Services at 541-667-3690 or stop by the gift shop at Good Shepherd Hospital, 610 N.W.11th St., Hermiston.
