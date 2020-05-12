HERMISTON — The Good Shepherd Medical Center Auxiliary recently awarded $2,000 scholarships to the following area students pursuing medical degrees:
Amanda McGloin, Blue Mountain Community College, nursing, and Oregon Health & Science University, bachelor's degree in nursing; Brigitte Valencia, Linn Benton Community College, occupational therapy; Kyler Mikami, BMCC/Brigham Young University, biophysics/chemistry and pre-med; Megan Gering, BMCC, nursing; and Paige Macisaac, Western Governor's University, bachelor's degree in nursing.
For more information about the auxiliary or its scholarships, call the director of volunteer services at 541-667-3690.
