HERMISTON — Area students pursuing their education in the field of medicine were recently awarded $2,000 scholarships from the Good Shepherd Medical Center Auxiliary.
Hermiston students earning scholarships included:
•Kyler Mikami: Blue Mountain Community College/Brigham Young University, biophysics/chemistry/pre-med;
•Megan Billings: BMCC/Lane Community College/Linn-Benton Community College, nursing;
•Sidney Adams: BMCC/Eastern Oregon University La Grande/Oregon State University La Grande, nursing.
For information about the auxiliary, call the director of volunteer services at 541-667-3690.
